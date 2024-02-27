ARM (NASDAQ:ARM) Rating Reiterated by New Street Research

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by New Street Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $110.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on ARM. Susquehanna lifted their price target on ARM from $48.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered ARM from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on ARM in a research report on Friday, November 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on ARM from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on ARM from $75.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of 83.17.

ARM Trading Up 9.6 %

NASDAQ:ARM opened at 146.20 on Tuesday. ARM has a 52 week low of 46.50 and a 52 week high of 164.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is 86.81.

ARM (NASDAQ:ARM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported 0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of 0.25 by 0.04. The firm had revenue of 824.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of 762.50 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ARM will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ARM

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in ARM in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $27,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of ARM during the fourth quarter worth $46,000.

ARM Company Profile

Arm Holdings plc architects, develops, and licenses central processing unit products and related technologies for semiconductor companies and original equipment manufacturers rely on to develop products. It offers microprocessors, systems intellectual property (IPs), graphics processing units, physical IP and associated systems IPs, software, tools, and other related services.

