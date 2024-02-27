Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Insider Philip McCaw Buys 326,000 Shares

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX – Get Free Report) insider Philip McCaw acquired 326,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$187,450.00 ($122,516.34).

The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.

Aroa Biosurgery Company Profile

Aroa Biosurgery Limited, a regenerative medicine company, engages in the developing, manufacturing, and sells medical devices for wound and tissue repair using extracellular matrix (ECM) technology in the United States and internationally. Its products include Endoform Natural and Endoform Antimicrobia Restorative Bioscaffold for treating acute and chronic wounds; Myriad Matrix, an engineered ECM for soft tissue repair, reinforcement, and complex wounds; Myriad Morcells, a morcellized (powdered) format of Myriad Matrix for soft tissue repair and complex wounds; and Reinforced Bioscaffolds, a surgical product for use in ventral hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction.

