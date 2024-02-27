Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX) Insider Philip McCaw Buys 326,000 Shares

Aroa Biosurgery Limited (ASX:ARX – Get Free Report) insider Philip McCaw acquired 326,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.58 ($0.38) per share, with a total value of A$187,450.00 ($122,516.34).
Aroa Biosurgery Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 8.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95.
Aroa Biosurgery Company Profile
