Atco (ACO) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Atco (TSE:ACO – Get Free Report) is set to release its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect Atco to post earnings of C$1.01 per share for the quarter.

Atco Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Atco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞.

