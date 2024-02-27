Atico Mining (CVE:ATY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.13

Shares of Atico Mining Co. (CVE:ATY – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.13 and traded as low as C$0.13. Atico Mining shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 24,000 shares changing hands.
Atico Mining Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$15.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$0.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.55.
Atico Mining Company Profile
Atico Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of copper and gold projects in Latin America. The company also explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. Its holds interest in the El Roble mine located in Department of Choco, Colombia; and the La Plata project located in Ecuador.
