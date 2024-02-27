Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Insider John W. Pregenzer Sells 6,548 Shares of Stock

Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) insider John W. Pregenzer sold 6,548 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.49, for a total value of $1,037,792.52. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,822,850.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE:ATKR opened at $160.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 2.18. The business’s 50 day moving average is $152.69 and its 200-day moving average is $144.45. Atkore Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.14 and a 1-year high of $165.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $4.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $1.04. The company had revenue of $798.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.05 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 46.79% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Atkore Inc. will post 15.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be given a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. Atkore’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.67%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ATKR. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $187.00 target price on shares of Atkore in a report on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Atkore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atkore during the second quarter worth $2,930,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Atkore in the third quarter valued at about $594,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. increased its position in Atkore by 7.2% in the third quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,439,000 after purchasing an additional 4,711 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Atkore by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,426,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Atkore by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 818,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,084,000 after purchasing an additional 99,345 shares during the period.

Atkore Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of electrical, mechanical, safety, and infrastructure products and solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers conduits, cables, and installation accessories. It also designs and manufactures protection and reliability solutions for critical infrastructure, such as metal framing, mechanical pipe, perimeter security, and cable management.

