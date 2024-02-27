Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 1st

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Avangrid has a dividend payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

Avangrid Price Performance

Avangrid stock opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. Avangrid has a 52-week low of $27.46 and a 52-week high of $41.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $31.73 and a 200-day moving average of $31.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.03. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Avangrid will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on AGR shares. Mizuho increased their target price on Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avangrid has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.67.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of Avangrid in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Wahed Invest LLC boosted its stake in Avangrid by 101.1% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank bought a new position in Avangrid during the 3rd quarter valued at $115,000. Institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

See Also

