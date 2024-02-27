Avangrid, Inc. (AGR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.44 on April 1st

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, April 1st. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 72.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 72.4%.

NYSE AGR opened at $30.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.99. The company has a market cap of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.53. Avangrid has a 1 year low of $27.46 and a 1 year high of $41.22.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. Avangrid had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 9.46%. Avangrid’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AGR. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Avangrid during the first quarter worth approximately $53,000. State of Wyoming purchased a new position in shares of Avangrid during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Avangrid by 1,778.9% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 101.1% in the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Avangrid by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,779 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 12.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Avangrid from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Avangrid from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Avangrid presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

