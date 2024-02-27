AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT – Get Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,362,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,400. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

