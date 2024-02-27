AvePoint (AVPT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2024

AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPTGet Free Report) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

AvePoint Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVPT opened at $7.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.55. AvePoint has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.61. The company has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -37.57 and a beta of 0.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AvePoint from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AvePoint

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Brian Michael Brown sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.12, for a total value of $162,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,362,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,064,596.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $476,400. Company insiders own 24.74% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AvePoint

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of AvePoint by 136.8% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 3,967 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in AvePoint by 148.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AvePoint during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of AvePoint by 97,940.0% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 9,794 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AvePoint Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

AvePoint, Inc provides cloud-native software platform solutions. It also offers software-as-a-service solutions and productivity applications. The company offers modularity and cloud services architecture to address management of data to organizations that leverage third-party cloud vendors, including Microsoft, Salesforce, Google, AWS, Box, DropBox, and others.

Read More

Earnings History for AvePoint (NASDAQ:AVPT)

Receive News & Ratings for AvePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AvePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.