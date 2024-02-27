Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Acquired by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 185.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 311 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVY. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 736.1% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 142,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,080,000 after purchasing an additional 125,691 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 1,152.2% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 51,266 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,807,000 after purchasing an additional 47,172 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 6,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,244,000 after purchasing an additional 55,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Avery Dennison

In other news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.26, for a total transaction of $1,074,202.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,018 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,940.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $214.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $201.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Avery Dennison Co. has a one year low of $158.93 and a one year high of $217.53. The company has a market capitalization of $17.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.90.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.16. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 billion. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 30.97% and a net margin of 6.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.65 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avery Dennison Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AVY. Citigroup cut Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $197.00 to $214.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $199.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Avery Dennison from $185.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $218.78.

About Avery Dennison

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

