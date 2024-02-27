Aviva plc (LON:AV) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 508.80 ($6.45).

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AV. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Aviva to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 495 ($6.28) to GBX 485 ($6.15) in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aviva in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 472 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, November 17th.

LON AV opened at GBX 454 ($5.76) on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 431.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 410.94. Aviva has a 12 month low of GBX 366 ($4.64) and a 12 month high of GBX 467.30 ($5.93). The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.46. The firm has a market capitalization of £12.44 billion, a PE ratio of -2,261.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.91.

In other Aviva news, insider Pippa Lambert purchased 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 435 ($5.52) per share, with a total value of £5,481 ($6,952.05). 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

