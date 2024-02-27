Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %

Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Cim LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 463,524 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $60,115,000 after purchasing an additional 24,549 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 111,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $14,523,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 187,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $24,278,000 after purchasing an additional 86,791 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.93% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.

