Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS) EVP Douglas A. Lawson Acquires 500 Shares of Stock

Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) EVP Douglas A. Lawson bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $55,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,181,713.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Axcelis Technologies Stock Up 0.9 %
Axcelis Technologies stock opened at $110.69 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 3.79. Axcelis Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $105.28 and a one year high of $201.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 1.69.
Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.17. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The firm had revenue of $310.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $297.92 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. Axcelis Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Axcelis Technologies, Inc. will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Axcelis Technologies
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ACLS shares. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their target price on shares of Axcelis Technologies from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $176.43.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ACLS
Axcelis Technologies Company Profile
Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips in the United States, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company offers high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Axcelis Technologies
- 5 Top Rated Dividend Stocks to Consider
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- Want to Profit on the Downtrend? Downtrends, Explained.
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Axcelis Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axcelis Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.