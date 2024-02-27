Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON) Stock Position Lowered by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. cut its position in Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report) by 21.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,893 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Axon Enterprise were worth $775,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. SPC Financial Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. SPC Financial Inc. now owns 1,809 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 149,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $29,691,000 after buying an additional 3,615 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 17,690 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,520,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 13.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 193,125 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,430,000 after buying an additional 22,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Axon Enterprise by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,540 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Axon Enterprise alerts:

Axon Enterprise Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of AXON stock opened at $271.59 on Tuesday. Axon Enterprise, Inc. has a 12-month low of $175.37 and a 12-month high of $274.78. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 139.28 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $257.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axon Enterprise from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of Axon Enterprise in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axon Enterprise from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $260.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Axon Enterprise

Insider Activity at Axon Enterprise

In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Jeffrey C. Kunins sold 635 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $146,291.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 236,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,374,287.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Joshua Isner sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.38, for a total transaction of $59,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 356,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,068,037.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,176 shares of company stock valued at $11,017,910 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

About Axon Enterprise

(Free Report)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy devices (CEDs) under the TASER brand in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Software and Sensors, and TASER. The company also offers hardware and cloud-based software solutions that enable law enforcement to capture, securely store, manage, share, and analyze video and other digital evidence.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axon Enterprise, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Axon Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axon Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.