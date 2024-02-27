Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Shares Sold by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lowered its stake in Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX – Free Report) by 17.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 67,452 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,504 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.13% of Axonics worth $3,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Axonics by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Axonics by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 4,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Axonics by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Axonics by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Axonics by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,322,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 99.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axonics stock opened at $68.63 on Tuesday. Axonics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.59 and a 1 year high of $69.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $65.87 and its 200-day moving average is $59.61.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price (down from $73.00) on shares of Axonics in a research note on Friday, January 12th. CL King restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Axonics in a report on Friday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $71.00 target price (up from $68.00) on shares of Axonics in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axonics from $76.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Axonics from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.09.

In other Axonics news, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at $12,791,682.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Kari Leigh Keese sold 3,489 shares of Axonics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total value of $236,344.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 43,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,700.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 35,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.74, for a total transaction of $2,381,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 188,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,791,682.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,836 shares of company stock worth $6,069,704 over the last quarter. 1.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Axonics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its sacral neuromodulation (SNM) systems are used to treat patients with overactive bladder (OAB), including urinary urge incontinence and urinary urgency frequency, as well as fecal incontinence (FI) and non-obstructive urinary retention (UR); and rechargeable (R20) and recharge-free (F15) implantable SNM systems that delivers mild electrical pulses to the targeted sacral nerve to restore normal communication to and from the brain to reduce the symptoms of bladder and bowel dysfunction.

