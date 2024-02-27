Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE) VP Tina Cessna Sells 2,129 Shares of Stock

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) VP Tina Cessna sold 2,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total value of $20,949.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 121,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,191,456.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Tina Cessna also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 22nd, Tina Cessna sold 1,485 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.85, for a total value of $16,112.25.

On Tuesday, February 20th, Tina Cessna sold 381 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.50, for a total value of $4,381.50.

On Friday, January 5th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.03, for a total value of $140,600.00.

On Monday, January 8th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.05, for a total value of $141,000.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.39, for a total value of $147,800.00.

On Friday, December 1st, Tina Cessna sold 20,000 shares of Backblaze stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.43, for a total value of $148,600.00.

Backblaze Price Performance

Shares of BLZE stock opened at $9.92 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $372.99 million, a P/E ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.06. Backblaze, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $11.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Backblaze

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cutler Group LLC CA raised its position in Backblaze by 553.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA now owns 3,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,318 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Backblaze by 23.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 14,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Backblaze during the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BLZE. B. Riley increased their target price on Backblaze from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Backblaze from $7.50 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Backblaze from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

Backblaze Company Profile

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

