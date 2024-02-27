Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust trimmed its position in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Free Report) by 59.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,283 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $321,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Baker Hughes in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 31.7% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 13,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 197.9% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 36,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after purchasing an additional 24,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Baker Hughes by 4.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,748,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,934,000 after purchasing an additional 204,220 shares in the last quarter. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Baker Hughes from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.44.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ:BKR opened at $29.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. Baker Hughes has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $37.58.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.93 billion. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 10.63% and a net margin of 7.62%. Baker Hughes’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 13th were given a $0.21 dividend. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 12th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.98%.

About Baker Hughes

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. The company operates through Oilfield Services & Equipment (OFSE) and Industrial & Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides related services, including exploration, appraisal, development, production, rejuvenation, and decommissioning for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

