Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio Sells 50,247 Shares

Bakkt Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BKKT – Get Free Report) General Counsel Marc D’annunzio sold 50,247 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $44,217.36. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 566,630 shares in the company, valued at $498,634.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Marc D’annunzio also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 8th, Marc D’annunzio sold 19,329 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $18,942.42.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Marc D’annunzio sold 42,807 shares of Bakkt stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.27, for a total transaction of $54,364.89.
Bakkt Stock Performance
Shares of Bakkt stock opened at $0.96 on Tuesday. Bakkt Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.64 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 4.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.36.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PEAK6 Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Bakkt in the third quarter worth approximately $7,185,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC increased its position in Bakkt by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 492,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after purchasing an additional 10,149 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Bakkt by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,669,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 209,330 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Bakkt during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 8.39% of the company’s stock.
Bakkt Company Profile
Bakkt Holdings, Inc offers a platform for crypto and redeeming loyalty points. The company's institutional-grade technology platform offers various solutions, such as Custody, an institutional-grade custody solution for market participants; Crypto Connect, a platform that enables consumers, businesses, and institutions to buy, sell, and store crypto in a digital experience; Crypto Rewards that focuses on enabling customers to earn crypto rewards, as well as redeem existing reward currencies into crypto; and Crypto Payouts for customers to automatically invest a portion of payments into crypto.
