Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Bank of America by 8.2% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 121,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,214 shares in the last quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Bank of America by 4.9% in the third quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 178,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 8,351 shares in the last quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust grew its stake in Bank of America by 3.9% in the third quarter. Select Asset Management & Trust now owns 41,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Bank of America by 2.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,648,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,852,222,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Bank of America by 19.6% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,582,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,481,000 after purchasing an additional 750,646 shares in the last quarter. 68.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $33.61 on Tuesday. Bank of America Co. has a 12 month low of $24.96 and a 12 month high of $35.10. The stock has a market cap of $264.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.95, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 15.42%. The company had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of America Co. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.27%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank acquired 5,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.56 per share, for a total transaction of $57,002.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on BAC. Morgan Stanley upgraded Bank of America from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Bank of America from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Bank of America from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.90 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Bank of America from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.53.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

