Barclays PLC Acquires 1,946 Shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS)

Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Navigator Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NVGS – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,245 shares of the shipping company’s stock after buying an additional 1,946 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Navigator were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NVGS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Navigator by 18.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 24,136 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares during the period. Estabrook Capital Management increased its position in shares of Navigator by 11.0% during the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 60,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $739,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Navigator by 14.5% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 586,001 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,155,000 after buying an additional 74,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in Navigator by 25.0% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 125,053 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Navigator by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 253,956 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,813 shares in the last quarter. 18.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Navigator Stock Down 0.5 %

NVGS opened at $15.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.41 and its 200 day moving average is $14.63. Navigator Holdings Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $16.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.11 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NVGS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on shares of Navigator in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Navigator from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Navigator Company Profile

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of liquefied gas carriers worldwide. It provides international and regional seaborne transportation services of petrochemical gases, liquefied petroleum gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company also offers ship shore infrastructure and consultancy services.

