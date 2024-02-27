Barclays PLC Acquires 294,255 Shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report) by 334.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,255 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.23% of X4 Pharmaceuticals worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 2,547.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,095,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after buying an additional 8,751,694 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $9,700,000. Stonepine Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,934,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $3,955,000. Finally, Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC lifted its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 15,960,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,964,000 after acquiring an additional 3,758,078 shares in the last quarter. 78.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get X4 Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CFO Adam S. Mostafa sold 27,721 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total value of $27,998.21. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,025. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 53,886 shares of company stock worth $54,425 in the last quarter. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, B. Riley lowered X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $3.00 to $1.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th.

View Our Latest Analysis on X4 Pharmaceuticals

X4 Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XFOR opened at $0.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 5.81 and a quick ratio of 5.81. X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.58. The company has a market cap of $159.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.20 and a beta of 0.38.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Free Report)

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead product candidate is mavorixafor, a small molecule inhibitor of the chemokine receptor C-X-C chemokine receptor type 4 (CXCR4), which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with warts, hypogammaglobulinemia, infections, and myelokathexis syndrome; and Phase Ib clinical trial to treat chronic neutropenia and Waldenström macroglobulinemia.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XFOR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for X4 Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.