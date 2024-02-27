Barclays PLC Acquires 910 Shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 7.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Fulgent Genetics were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trellus Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,152,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $317,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 101,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,752,000 after acquiring an additional 38,312 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. increased its holdings in Fulgent Genetics by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. 46.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fulgent Genetics alerts:

Fulgent Genetics Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of FLGT opened at $24.26 on Tuesday. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.09 and a 1-year high of $44.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $718.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics in a report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Fulgent Genetics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fulgent Genetics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on FLGT

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Jian Xie sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $583,440.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 363,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,630,048.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Paul Kim sold 1,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.57, for a total transaction of $39,618.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,682.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,216 shares of company stock valued at $672,105 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Fulgent Genetics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and next generation sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, cardiovascular genetics, reproductive health, and neurodegenerative genetics, as well as pharmacogenetic tests.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fulgent Genetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fulgent Genetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.