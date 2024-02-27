Barclays PLC (BCS) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) announced a semi-annual dividend on Tuesday, February 20th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2671 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Barclays’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.14.

Barclays has a payout ratio of 29.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Barclays to earn $1.84 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.53 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.8%.

Barclays Stock Up 0.2 %

Barclays stock opened at $8.52 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44. Barclays has a 1-year low of $6.23 and a 1-year high of $8.63. The company has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a PE ratio of 6.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.63, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Barclays from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $190.00.

Institutional Trading of Barclays

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BCS. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Barclays by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Barclays by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 15,515 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its position in Barclays by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 77,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barclays by 7.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 26,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Barclays by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,349 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares in the last quarter. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

