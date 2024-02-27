Barclays PLC Boosts Stock Position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO – Free Report) (TSE:ELD) by 12.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,346 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $78,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Eldorado Gold by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,286 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,000 after acquiring an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eldorado Gold during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 58.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Eldorado Gold alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EGO shares. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform spec overweight” rating on shares of Eldorado Gold in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. TD Securities dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. TheStreet raised Eldorado Gold from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Canada lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Eldorado Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eldorado Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.27.

Eldorado Gold Price Performance

Shares of EGO opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 4.00. Eldorado Gold Co. has a one year low of $8.30 and a one year high of $13.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.21 and its 200-day moving average is $11.00.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

(Free Report)

Eldorado Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the mining, exploration, development, and sale of mineral products primarily in Turkey, Canada, Greece, and Romania. The company primarily produces gold, as well as silver, lead, and zinc. It holds a 100% interest in the Kisladag and Efemçukuru gold mines located in western Turkey; Lamaque gold mines located in Canada; and Olympias, Stratoni, Skouries, Perama Hill, and Sapes gold mines located in Greece, as well as the 80.5% interest in Certej development projects located in Romania.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Eldorado Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eldorado Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.