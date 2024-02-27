Barclays PLC Buys 3,677 Shares of Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,646 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.11% of Intrepid Potash worth $369,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Intrepid Potash by 5.4% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $236,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 19.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 17,141 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intrepid Potash by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,813 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $832,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Intrepid Potash from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded Intrepid Potash to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th.

Intrepid Potash Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE IPI opened at $20.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.97. The firm has a market cap of $268.22 million, a P/E ratio of 49.24 and a beta of 2.19. Intrepid Potash, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.23 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

About Intrepid Potash

Intrepid Potash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the extraction and production of the potash in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions. The company offers muriate of potash for various markets, such as agricultural market as a fertilizer input; the industrial market as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for oil and gas wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes; and the animal feed market as a nutrient supplement.

