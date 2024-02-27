Barclays PLC Decreases Stake in SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of SmartFinancial, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBK – Free Report) by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,895 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 3,004 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.10% of SmartFinancial worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SMBK. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SmartFinancial during the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 22.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 1,308.6% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,099 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 119.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,041 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 3,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its holdings in shares of SmartFinancial by 37.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 5,401 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $133,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.32% of the company’s stock.

Get SmartFinancial alerts:

SmartFinancial Trading Down 1.4 %

SmartFinancial stock opened at $21.57 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. SmartFinancial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.86 and a 12 month high of $27.59. The stock has a market cap of $366.58 million, a P/E ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.72.

SmartFinancial Announces Dividend

SmartFinancial ( NASDAQ:SMBK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). SmartFinancial had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The company had revenue of $65.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that SmartFinancial, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. SmartFinancial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.93%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John M. Presley sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.34, for a total transaction of $320,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $908,507.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SMBK has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SmartFinancial in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SmartFinancial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SmartFinancial from $24.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on SMBK

SmartFinancial Profile

(Free Report)

SmartFinancial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for SmartBank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers in Tennessee, Alabama, and Florida. It operates through Commercial Real Estate, Consumer Real Estate, Construction and Land Development, Commercial and Industrial, Leases, and Consumer and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for SmartFinancial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SmartFinancial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.