Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Barclays PLC grew its position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX – Free Report) by 40,884.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 10,630 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Ternium were worth $426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TX. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Ternium by 1,971.9% in the first quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC now owns 663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 631 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ternium by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Ternium during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Ternium by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.07% of the company’s stock.

TX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Ternium from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ternium currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

TX opened at $39.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.30. Ternium S.A. has a 12 month low of $35.22 and a 12 month high of $45.81.

Ternium (NYSE:TX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Ternium had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 3.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 39.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Ternium S.A. will post 7.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $2.20 dividend. This is a boost from Ternium’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. Ternium’s payout ratio is 63.95%.

Ternium SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, processes, and sells various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates through two segments, Steel and Mining.

