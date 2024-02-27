Barclays PLC Raises Stake in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV)

Barclays PLC increased its position in BrightView Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BV – Free Report) by 15.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 55,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,514 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of BrightView worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BV. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 89.9% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 202.8% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 47.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of BrightView during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of BrightView by 129.1% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BrightView alerts:

BrightView Stock Up 0.8 %

BV stock opened at $8.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $814.20 million, a P/E ratio of -43.12 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. BrightView Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.16 and a 52 week high of $9.16.

BrightView Company Profile

BrightView ( NYSE:BV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $626.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $651.07 million. BrightView had a positive return on equity of 3.93% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. Equities analysts forecast that BrightView Holdings, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Free Report)

BrightView Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial landscaping services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Maintenance Services and Development Services. The Maintenance Services segment delivers a suite of recurring commercial landscaping services, including mowing, gardening, mulching and snow removal, water management, irrigation maintenance, tree care, golf course maintenance, and specialty turf maintenance.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BrightView Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BrightView and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.