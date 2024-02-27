Barclays PLC Raises Stock Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Barclays PLC raised its stake in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,630 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,671 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Accolade were worth $398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 10,627 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Accolade during the first quarter worth about $942,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 52,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 6.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,730,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,503,000 after purchasing an additional 241,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its position in shares of Accolade by 31.5% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 79,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Accolade alerts:

Accolade Stock Performance

Shares of Accolade stock opened at $10.75 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $832.16 million, a P/E ratio of -6.52 and a beta of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71. Accolade, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.33 and a 52 week high of $17.00.

Insider Transactions at Accolade

Accolade ( NASDAQ:ACCD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 8th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $99.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.16 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 31.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.56) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Rajeev Singh sold 36,199 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $542,985.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 705,083 shares in the company, valued at $10,576,245. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 65,618 shares of company stock worth $956,621. Insiders own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACCD has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Accolade from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Accolade from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Accolade from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accolade in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Accolade currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Accolade

Accolade Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accolade, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and provision of personalized and technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including registered nurses, physician medical directors, pharmacists, behavioral health specialists, women's health specialists, case management specialists, expert medical opinion providers, and virtual primary care physicians.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Accolade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accolade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.