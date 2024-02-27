Barclays PLC Sells 17,132 Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:CMTG – Free Report) by 32.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,132 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Claros Mortgage Trust by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 22,959 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,639 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in Claros Mortgage Trust by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 31,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 9,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Claros Mortgage Trust alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMTG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $10.75 to $9.75 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Claros Mortgage Trust from $11.50 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 2nd.

Claros Mortgage Trust Price Performance

Shares of Claros Mortgage Trust stock opened at $9.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.62. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.10 and a 12 month high of $15.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 455.00 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 25.03 and a quick ratio of 25.03.

Claros Mortgage Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.99%. Claros Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,000.00%.

Claros Mortgage Trust Profile

(Free Report)

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The company focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Claros Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.