Barclays PLC Sells 2,130 Shares of Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,410 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,130 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.05% of Proto Labs worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRLB. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,035,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Proto Labs by 97.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 541,364 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,946,000 after acquiring an additional 266,724 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Proto Labs by 63.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 461,748 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,426,000 after acquiring an additional 179,112 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Proto Labs by 320.2% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 229,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,863,000 after acquiring an additional 174,986 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Proto Labs by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 583,695 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $14,902,000 after acquiring an additional 161,775 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd.

PRLB opened at $37.64 on Tuesday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.01 and a 1-year high of $41.87. The company has a market capitalization of $968.10 million, a PE ratio of 56.18 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.50.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $125.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.81 million. Proto Labs had a net margin of 3.42% and a return on equity of 2.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($4.24) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

