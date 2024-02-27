Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO) Given New C$1.00 Price Target at Cormark

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Cormark from C$1.25 to C$1.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Barksdale Resources Trading Up 6.8 %

Shares of Barksdale Resources stock opened at C$0.24 on Monday. Barksdale Resources has a 1 year low of C$0.19 and a 1 year high of C$0.95. The firm has a market cap of C$21.53 million, a PE ratio of -3.92 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.73, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Barksdale Resources (CVE:BRO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Barksdale Resources will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Barksdale Resources Company Profile

Barksdale Resources Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of precious and base metal mineral properties in the United States and Mexico. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, silver, and gold ores. The company's primary asset is the Sunnyside property comprising of 286 unpatented mining claims covering approximately 5,223.71 acres located in the Patagonia Mountains of southern Arizona.

