Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors Boosts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises approximately 0.9% of Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Private Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in NVIDIA by 30.7% in the third quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,609 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the period. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp increased its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the third quarter. Consolidated Portfolio Review Corp now owns 9,495 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,130,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Future Fund LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 894 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $389,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 14,815 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $6,444,000 after buying an additional 2,952 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter worth approximately $2,189,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total value of $7,633,814.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 over the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,200.00 price target on the stock. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $560.00 to $790.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NVIDIA

NVIDIA Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.98 trillion, a PE ratio of 66.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $222.97 and a twelve month high of $823.94. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $603.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $507.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 1.34%.

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.