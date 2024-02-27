Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG) Given Buy Rating at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group (LON:BEG – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a GBX 175 ($2.22) target price on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a house stock rating on shares of Begbies Traynor Group in a research note on Monday, November 20th.

Get Begbies Traynor Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Begbies Traynor Group

Begbies Traynor Group Stock Down 1.8 %

Begbies Traynor Group Cuts Dividend

Shares of Begbies Traynor Group stock opened at GBX 112 ($1.42) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.73, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 113.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 116.40. The firm has a market cap of £176.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,675.00, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.30. Begbies Traynor Group has a 1 year low of GBX 105.50 ($1.34) and a 1 year high of GBX 140 ($1.78).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.30 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This represents a yield of 1.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Begbies Traynor Group

In other Begbies Traynor Group news, insider Nick Taylor sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 114 ($1.45), for a total transaction of £136,800 ($173,515.98). 26.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Begbies Traynor Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Begbies Traynor Group plc provides various professional services to businesses, professional advisors, large corporations, and financial institutions in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments: Insolvency and Advisory Services; and Property Advisory and Transactional Services. It offers business rescue and recovery services, including company administration, creditors' voluntary liquidation, company dissolution and strike off, company voluntary arrangement, compulsory liquidation, the Law of Property Act or fixed charge receiverships, members' voluntary liquidation, partnership liquidation, and personal insolvency services, as well as closure options for insolvent companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Begbies Traynor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Begbies Traynor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.