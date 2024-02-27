BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in shares of BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 15.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,959 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BILL were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Utah Retirement Systems raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 17,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of BILL by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of BILL by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of BILL by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of BILL from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered shares of BILL from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of BILL from $137.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, William Blair lowered shares of BILL from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.85.

Insider Buying and Selling at BILL

In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other BILL news, insider Loren Padelford sold 6,011 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $405,201.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $712,725.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 12,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total transaction of $818,155.17. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,966,930.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,613 shares of company stock valued at $1,863,557 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

BILL Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BILL opened at $63.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.94 and a fifty-two week high of $139.50. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $85.85. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a PE ratio of -59.17, a P/E/G ratio of 178.48 and a beta of 1.74.

BILL Company Profile

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

