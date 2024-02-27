BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC lessened its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Free Report) by 22.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 40,240 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals worth $967,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 542,776 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 141,567 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,852,663 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,117,000 after buying an additional 15,142 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,719,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Silverarc Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the third quarter. Silverarc Capital Management LLC now owns 791,671 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,605,000 after purchasing an additional 30,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BCRX opened at $5.79 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.16. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $4.82 and a one year high of $9.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on BCRX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The company markets peramivir injection, an intravenous neuraminidase inhibitor for the treatment of acute uncomplicated influenza under the RAPIVAB, RAPIACTA, and PERAMIFLU names; and ORLADEYO, an oral serine protease inhibitor to treat hereditary angioedema.

