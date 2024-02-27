Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Birks Group (NYSEAMERICAN:BGI – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Birks Group Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSEAMERICAN:BGI opened at $3.86 on Monday. Birks Group has a 1-year low of $2.78 and a 1-year high of $10.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in Birks Group in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Birks Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Birks Group by 45.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Birks Group

Birks Group Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and retails fine jewelry, timepieces, sterling and plated silverware, and gifts in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Other. It offers various merchandise, including designer jewelry, diamonds, gemstone and precious metal jewelry, rings, wedding bands, earrings, bracelets, necklaces, precious gemstones, gold jewelry, and pearls.

