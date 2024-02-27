Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB) Shares Acquired by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Blackbaud, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLKB – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,626 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the quarter. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Blackbaud were worth $1,661,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLKB. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Blackbaud by 2.2% in the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,656,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Blackbaud in the 2nd quarter valued at about $60,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Blackbaud by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 959,615 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,304,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Blackbaud by 75.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,718 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 11,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lisanti Capital Growth LLC boosted its position in Blackbaud by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 30,665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares during the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Blackbaud from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Transactions at Blackbaud

In other news, CEO Michael P. Gianoni sold 25,354 shares of Blackbaud stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.77, for a total value of $1,743,594.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,558,042.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Blackbaud Stock Performance

Shares of BLKB opened at $68.89 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.11. Blackbaud, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.39 and a 52-week high of $88.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,296.33, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Blackbaud (NASDAQ:BLKB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $295.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.04 million. Blackbaud had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 14.59%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. Analysts forecast that Blackbaud, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Blackbaud

(Free Report)

Blackbaud, Inc provides cloud software solutions to higher education institutions, K12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies, and individual change agents in the United States and internationally. The company offers fundraising and engagement solutions, such as Blackbaud Raiser's Edge NXT, Blackbaud CRM, Blackbaud eTapestry, Blackbaud Luminate Online, Blackbaud TeamRaiser, JustGiving, Blackbaud Fundraiser Performance Management, Blackbaud Guided Fundraising, and Blackbaud Altru; and financial management solutions comprising Blackbaud Financial Edge NXT, Blackbaud Tuition Management, and Blackbaud Financial Aid Management.

