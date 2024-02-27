Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Shares Bought by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,507 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Block were worth $332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Block in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Block by 1,571.4% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 585 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Block in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Block by 89.6% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Block by 38.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 728 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Block alerts:

Insider Transactions at Block

In other news, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 3,787 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.81, for a total value of $294,666.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 212,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,518,829.57. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.30, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 68,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,425,318.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 150,429 shares of company stock valued at $9,990,913 in the last 90 days. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Block Trading Down 5.5 %

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NYSE:SQ opened at $74.60 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.81 billion, a PE ratio of 464.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Block, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.85 and a 52-week high of $83.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.18.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Block from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. BTIG Research raised shares of Block from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. StockNews.com raised shares of Block from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Block from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.44.

Get Our Latest Research Report on SQ

Block Profile

(Free Report)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.