Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$82.00 by Analysts at Scotiabank

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Scotiabank from C$77.50 to C$82.00 in a report published on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Boardwalk REIT from C$78.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Laurentian increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. CIBC increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$74.50 to C$81.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on Boardwalk REIT from C$84.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$83.00.

BEI.UN stock opened at C$77.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$70.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$68.73. Boardwalk REIT has a 12-month low of C$52.94 and a 12-month high of C$78.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

