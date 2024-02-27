Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Desjardins

Boardwalk REIT (TSE:BEI.UN – Free Report) had its target price upped by Desjardins from C$81.00 to C$86.00 in a report released on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Desjardins currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

BEI.UN has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$84.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 27th. Laurentian raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$76.00 to C$77.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$82.00 to C$86.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Boardwalk REIT from C$75.00 to C$78.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$83.00.

TSE BEI.UN opened at C$77.58 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.57, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$70.92 and its 200-day moving average price is C$68.73. Boardwalk REIT has a 52-week low of C$52.94 and a 52-week high of C$78.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 7.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.70.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

