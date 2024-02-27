Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target Raised to $3,950.00 at JMP Securities

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) had its target price boosted by JMP Securities from $3,600.00 to $3,950.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. JMP Securities currently has a market outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BKNG. TD Cowen increased their price target on Booking from $3,250.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Booking from $3,900.00 to $3,800.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Booking from $3,580.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a buy rating on shares of Booking in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Booking from $3,560.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $3,697.38.

BKNG opened at $3,499.75 on Monday. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,383.18 and a 12 month high of $3,918.00. The stock has a market cap of $119.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,576.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,256.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $32.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.72 by $2.28. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.71 billion. Booking had a negative return on equity of 751.49% and a net margin of 20.08%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $24.74 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Booking will post 178.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $8.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%.

In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Radakovich Lynn Vojvodich sold 59 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $218,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,493.71, for a total value of $2,620,282.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,888 shares in the company, valued at $121,888,554.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,837 shares of company stock worth $6,430,991 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. grew its position in Booking by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 129 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $458,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Booking by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Booking by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 88 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Booking by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated boosted its holdings in Booking by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated now owns 164 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. 92.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

