BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA) Position Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,481 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 852 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the 4th quarter valued at about $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 351.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BorgWarner in the second quarter worth $75,483,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in BorgWarner by 30.4% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,399,084 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $177,591,000 after buying an additional 1,024,361 shares during the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Guggenheim raised shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on BorgWarner from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.12.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total transaction of $1,144,636.45. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,679,638.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Frederic Lissalde sold 225,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $7,020,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 455,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,148,455.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 35,603 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.15, for a total value of $1,144,636.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 83,348 shares in the company, valued at $2,679,638.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

BorgWarner Stock Performance

NYSE:BWA opened at $30.17 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $33.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.32. BorgWarner Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.51 and a 12-month high of $51.14.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.03). BorgWarner had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $3.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. BorgWarner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BorgWarner Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.48%.

About BorgWarner

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

See Also

