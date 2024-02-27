Brasada Capital Management LP Purchases New Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 4,835 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,189,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 4.1% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 554 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $241,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the third quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 7,324 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,186,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the third quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 1.9% in the third quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valley Wealth Managers Inc. lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% in the third quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 1,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have weighed in on NVDA. Piper Sandler Companies boosted their price objective on NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $675.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on NVIDIA from $835.00 to $880.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $820.03.

NVIDIA Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $790.92 on Tuesday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $603.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $507.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $645,588,833.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total value of $5,008,640.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,693,969.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last three months. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

