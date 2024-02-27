Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Brink’s Stock Down 2.5 %
BCO stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.
Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.
Brink’s Dividend Announcement
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brink’s
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.
View Our Latest Analysis on BCO
Brink’s Company Profile
The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Brink’s
- 3 Stocks to Protect Your Portfolio from the Coronavirus Contagion
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Brink's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brink's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.