Brink’s (BCO) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.53 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

BCO stock opened at $79.93 on Tuesday. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $59.46 and a 52 week high of $90.13. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.48.

Brink’s declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 15.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.73%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Brink’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 97.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 639 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Brink’s by 69.1% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 646 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Brink’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Brink’s by 47.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,174 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.96% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Brink’s from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th.

The Brink's Company provides secure transportation, cash management, and other security-related services in North America, Latin America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers armored vehicle transportation of valuables; automated teller machine (ATM) management services, such as cash replenishment, cash forecasting, cash optimization, ATM remote monitoring, service call dispatching, transaction processing, installation, and first and second line maintenance services; and cash-in-transit services.

