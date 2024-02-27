Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) CFO Kevin Fennell Acquires 4,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.6 %
Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.23.
Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.
Institutional Trading of Broadstone Net Lease
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on BNL
About Broadstone Net Lease
BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Broadstone Net Lease
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- These 2 carnivore dining stocks gaining on the Ozempic craze
- What is a buyback in stocks? A comprehensive guide for investors
- This infrastructure construction stock: Is it ready to pop?
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Is The Trade Desk signaling the rebound of digital advertising?
Receive News & Ratings for Broadstone Net Lease Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadstone Net Lease and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.