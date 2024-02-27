Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL) CFO Kevin Fennell Acquires 4,000 Shares

Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. (NYSE:BNL – Get Free Report) CFO Kevin Fennell bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $58,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,824.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Broadstone Net Lease Trading Down 1.6 %

Broadstone Net Lease stock opened at $14.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.47 and a 200-day moving average of $15.78. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 1.13. Broadstone Net Lease, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $18.23.

Broadstone Net Lease Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%. Broadstone Net Lease’s dividend payout ratio is currently 139.03%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Broadstone Net Lease by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 103,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Broadstone Net Lease during the fourth quarter worth about $298,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Broadstone Net Lease by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after buying an additional 11,842 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in Broadstone Net Lease by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,426,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,569,000 after buying an additional 95,076 shares during the period. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in Broadstone Net Lease in the fourth quarter worth about $313,000. 77.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BNL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet lowered shares of Broadstone Net Lease from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Broadstone Net Lease from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

About Broadstone Net Lease

BNL is an industrial-focused, diversified net lease REIT that acquires, owns, and manages primarily single-tenant commercial real estate properties that are net leased on a long-term basis to a diversified group of tenants. Utilizing an investment strategy underpinned by strong fundamental credit analysis and prudent real estate underwriting, as of September 30, 2023, BNL's diversified portfolio consisted of 800 individual net leased commercial properties with 793 properties located in 44 U.S.

