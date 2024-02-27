Brokerages Set Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Target Price at $88.36

Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $88.36.

FIVN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Five9 from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Five9 from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Five9 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Five9 alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FIVN

Insider Activity at Five9

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

In other Five9 news, COO Andy Dignan sold 4,815 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.12, for a total transaction of $380,962.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 104,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,289,956.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Five9 in the first quarter valued at $482,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Five9 during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its stake in Five9 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,223 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Five9 by 10.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,806 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Five9 Stock Down 1.0 %

Five9 stock opened at $63.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.53, a current ratio of 5.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $4.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.09 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.06. Five9 has a twelve month low of $51.01 and a twelve month high of $92.40.

Five9 Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five9 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five9 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.