Brokerages Set Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Target Price at $46.00

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $46.57.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FLS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Flowserve from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLS. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the 4th quarter worth approximately $199,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 122.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 22.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 521,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,512,000 after buying an additional 95,918 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 855,919 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,282,000 after buying an additional 28,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Flowserve by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 19,661 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $42.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.95 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.40, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Flowserve has a 12 month low of $29.99 and a 12 month high of $43.64.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Flowserve had a net margin of 4.32% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from Flowserve’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.57%.

Flowserve Corporation designs, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD) segments. The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

