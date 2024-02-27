Brokerages Set Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) PT at $71.55

Shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-three ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $71.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on Fortinet from $55.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Fortinet from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Get Fortinet alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Fortinet

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, CEO Ken Xie sold 46,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.12, for a total transaction of $2,809,587.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,701,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,108,269,590.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director William H. Neukom acquired 664 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $52.62 per share, for a total transaction of $34,939.68. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 293,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,419,817.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 164,606 shares of company stock valued at $10,308,559 over the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in Fortinet by 20.4% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter worth about $29,000. 65.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $68.40 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12 month low of $44.12 and a 12 month high of $81.24. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.25. The firm has a market cap of $52.53 billion, a PE ratio of 47.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.38.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The software maker reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.64% and a negative return on equity of 7,572.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Fortinet will post 1.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.