Brokerages Set Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI) Price Target at $81.42

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $81.42.

ITCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Intra-Cellular Therapies in a report on Monday, December 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Get Intra-Cellular Therapies alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on ITCI

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ ITCI opened at $71.56 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $69.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.66. Intra-Cellular Therapies has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $76.11. The company has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a PE ratio of -49.01 and a beta of 1.04.

Intra-Cellular Therapies (NASDAQ:ITCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $132.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $135.97 million. Intra-Cellular Therapies had a negative return on equity of 23.02% and a negative net margin of 30.08%. The company’s revenue was up 50.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Intra-Cellular Therapies will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,050,309 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 276,822 shares of company stock valued at $18,616,176. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ITCI. Xponance Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 3.5% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.4% in the third quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,610 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $709,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 26,796 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bailard Inc. increased its position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 17,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 86.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intra-Cellular Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.