Brokerages Set Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX) Target Price at $3.19

Olaplex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLPX – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Reduce” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $3.19.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of Olaplex in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Olaplex from $3.65 to $2.10 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Olaplex Stock Down 1.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olaplex

NASDAQ OLPX opened at $1.93 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 10.69 and a quick ratio of 8.68. Olaplex has a fifty-two week low of $1.35 and a fifty-two week high of $5.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 2.39.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLPX. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Olaplex by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 252,848 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 43,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 15,106 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Olaplex by 99.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 40,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Finally, Divisadero Street Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Olaplex during the 2nd quarter valued at $74,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.87% of the company’s stock.

About Olaplex

(Get Free Report

Olaplex Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells hair care products. The company offers hair care shampoos and conditioners for use in treatment, maintenance, and protection of hair, as well as nourishing hair serum. It provides hair care products to professional hair salons, retailers, and everyday consumers.

