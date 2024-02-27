Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ardelyx, Inc.’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright reduced their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ardelyx in a research note issued on Friday, February 23rd. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.58 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.72. HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.22) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Ardelyx’s FY2027 earnings at $1.45 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $1.86 EPS.

Get Ardelyx alerts:

ARDX has been the subject of several other reports. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of Ardelyx in a research note on Friday. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Ardelyx from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Ardelyx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.36.

Ardelyx Stock Up 7.0 %

ARDX opened at $9.29 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.18 and a 200-day moving average of $5.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.88, a quick ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.97 and a beta of 0.92. Ardelyx has a 1-year low of $2.82 and a 1-year high of $10.13.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $34.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.26 million. Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 43.57% and a negative net margin of 53.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.06 EPS.

Insider Activity

In other Ardelyx news, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Ardelyx news, CFO Justin A. Renz sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.36, for a total value of $1,431,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 182,426 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,229.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Blanks sold 5,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.75, for a total value of $43,898.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 368,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,221,627.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 399,566 shares of company stock worth $2,559,771. 5.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Ardelyx by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,112 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ardelyx by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 30,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $188,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ardelyx by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 24,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 2,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in Ardelyx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 61,064 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the last quarter. 58.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ardelyx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardelyx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardelyx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.